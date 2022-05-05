Thursday, 5 May 2022

Hotel chimney fire 'livens up the day'

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services were called to assist with a chimney fire at Careys Bay Historic Hotel in Dunedin this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Port Chalmers station attended the  incident about 3.10pm.

    They requested assistance from the aerial ladder based at Dunedin City station, due to the height of the chimney’s flue.

    A thermal camera was also brought to the scene to check for heat sources, the spokesman said.

    A staff member at the hotel said the fire was unfortunate but it had "livened up the day".

    Staff were grateful for the assistance from Fire and Emergency, she said.

