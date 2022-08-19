Hydrant hitch for firefighters

Firemen douse a slash fire in Concord, Dunedin, yesterday morning.

Four fire trucks from Lookout Point and Wakari fire stations attended the incident, Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed.

Firefighters were unable to connect to a nearby fire hydrant in Emerson St, a spokesman said.

Photo: Peter McIntosh

That meant four fire trucks were needed, rather than two.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said the fire hydrant was out of service yesterday while work was carried out on other parts of the water network.

"The timing is obviously unfortunate, but the hydrant has since been returned to full operation," the spokesman said.