'Incoherent' yelling woman startles students in their flat

A stranger who broke into a Dunedin flat began banging on doors and yelling another woman’s name in the middle of the night, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to flat in Cumberland St, in Dunedin’s student area, at about 12.55am this morning.

The occupants of the flat had heard a woman, who was not known by anyone living there, enter the building and begin banging on bedroom doors.

She was repeatedly yelling out a woman’s name, ‘‘Megan’’.

But no one named ‘‘Megan’’ was at the address, Sgt Lee said.

Police found a 37-year-old woman inside the flat on its second floor, who appeared to be under the influence of ‘‘some type of recreational drug’’.

‘‘She was incoherent and was unable to explain to police why she was in the building.’’

The woman was arrested, charged with unlawfully being in a building, and was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court next week, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz