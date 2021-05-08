Injured sea lion prompts great white shark warning

A sea lion was bitten by what appeared to be a great white shark near Allans Beach, Dunedin. Photo: Lisa Johnston

The Department of Conservation is advising people to be on the lookout after a great white shark is believed to have attacked a sea lion near a Dunedin beach.

Doc Coastal Otago biodiversity ranger Jim Fyfe said it was believed a shark took a big bite out of an adult male sea lion yesterday at Allans Beach on Otago Peninsula.

"Allans Beach is popular for surfing so we’ve been putting word out through the surfing community and we’re putting a sign in the area to make people aware that a great white shark could be in the area," Mr Fyffe said.

"Sharks can come close to the shoreline so people heading into the water should keep a watch for sharks and be cautious."

Allans Beach is a popular surfing spot.

Mr Fyfe said the two-metre-long sea lion had sustained a "massive injury" but had gone back into the water.

Allans Beach is a popular surfing spot. Photo: Wikipedia

He said sea lions of this size can recover from such attacks and appealed to beachgoers and surfers for any sightings.

"We are very concerned for the health and well-being of this animal, as well as the added risk that a large predator offshore may pose."

Great white sharks are known to pass through the coastal waters around Otago Peninsula.

The great white shark population is estimated to have been stable or in slight decline since the early 2000s and the species protected under the Wildlife Act 1953. It is illegal to hunt, kill or otherwise harm great white sharks.

Other species of shark protected in New Zealand include the basking shark, the oceanic whitetip, the small tooth sandtiger (deepwater nurse shark) and the whale shark.

People can report sightings of the injured sea lion and of sharks to Doc’s 24-hour number DOC HOT (0800 362 468). Shark sightings can also be reported to sharks@doc.govt.nz.

