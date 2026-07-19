Hilary Calvert says the Dunedin City Council appears to be functioning well, apart from the councillors. Photo: Supplied Dunedin councillors have been urged to look in the mirror regarding any problems with the way the city council functions. The pointed advice came from Otago Regional Council chairwoman Hilary Calvert, who objected to city councillors feeling able to ‘‘hound’’ departing Dunedin City Council (DCC) chief executive Sandy Graham. Ms Calvert said she was speaking as an individual, rather than for the regional council. ‘‘Somehow the councillors seem to have convinced themselves beyond all reason that any dysfunction within the DCC is produced by staff, not themselves,’’ she said in a letter to the Otago Daily Times. ‘‘Those who have the job of being city leaders could look inside themselves and think about how they would feel if people treated their family members the way they have been treating top-level council employees.’’ The appropriateness or otherwise of some city councillor interactions with staff has been a consistent theme this term. Ms Calvert’s comments came against a backdrop of uncertain times for councils amid amalgamation talks. City councillors seemed to be oblivious to the situation of their staff, she said. The comments followed deputy mayor Cherry Lucas saying newly appointed city council chief executive Richard Briggs should bring ‘‘a breath of fresh air’’ and Cr Andrew Simms arguing a change of culture was desperately needed. They also came after the ODT reported last week Ms Graham was formally warned in 2024 relating to her swearing often and making ‘‘inappropriate comments’’ about elected representatives and staff. Ms Graham has been chief executive since 2020 and her five-year contract was last year extended by 12 months. She decided this year not to seek a further extension, and Mr Briggs is to take over in October. Cr Mandy Mayhem said she did not believe commentary about the culture under Ms Graham had been unfair. The rate of staff attrition during her tenure was a concern, Cr Mayhem said. Ms Graham said last month there were no concerns about attrition. Cr Mayhem said some councillors were rude and she doubted they would ‘‘magically become self-aware’’. Cr Brent Weatherall said about a third of councillors had shown toxic behaviour towards the chief executive and staff. Ms Graham had brought a positive culture and energy to the organisation, he said. ‘‘The new CEO has big shoes to fill regarding managing councillor expectations while protecting the fantastic staff the DCC has and I feel he would have more success herding cats than the present bunch of councillors voters have provided.’’ Cr Christine Garey said it was important for elected members to be professional in their communication with staff — ‘‘never more so than now’’ — as there were huge workloads generated by government reform and uncertainty amid possible mergers. It was unhelpful for employee retention or recruitment if councillors publicly undermined staff, she said. Cr Steve Walker said he believed there was an increasing tendency for some councillors to pursue ‘‘gotcha’’ moments. Cr Lee Vandervis said he agreed both with Ms Calvert’s criticism of DCC councillors and her defence of Ms Graham. Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON Difficulties for Ms Graham had largely stemmed from her venting to ‘‘several individuals not worthy of confidence that many councillors and staff were f........’’, he said. ‘‘That truth hurt and the moral high ground was publicly seized by many hypocrites when we all know that we privately use foul language ourselves sometimes when exasperated,’’ Cr Vandervis said. Cr Simms conceded expectations around the new chief executive might be unrealistic. ‘‘Mr Briggs, though, represents a new broom,’’ he said. Cr Simms pointed out the investigation by King’s Counsel Maria Dew into Ms Graham’s misconduct did not relate to councillor behaviour. Nor did an investigation by Deloitte into whistleblower complaints about council practices, he said. It has not been clear what the upshot was from the Deloitte investigation, other than the council declaring no financial irregularities were established. Cr Simms highlighted a series of code of conduct complaints involving Cr Benedict Ong — that situation had eroded confidence in the council, he said. In her letter, Ms Calvert said Ms Graham had produced advice for councillors about how rates could be contained, but it was ‘‘almost entirely rejected’’. Cr Simms said many cost-saving initiatives were voted down by a narrow majority. Cr Doug Hall said rejecting staff advice was not, in itself, evidence of dysfunction. The behaviour of a few elected members ought not ‘‘condemn’’ the entire council, he said. ‘‘There are perhaps three or four councillors who do not yet fully understand the boundaries and responsibilities of their role, particularly when dealing with staff.’’ Cr Mickey Treadwell said he was impressed with the efforts of staff, and the chief executive was no exception. ‘‘Their dedication during the recent flooding is a prime example.’’