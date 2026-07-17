A former political figure who spat on a bar worker then led police on a chase through central Dunedin can finally be named.

Jack Mackie Brazil, 33, appeared before the Dunedin District Court this afternoon after pleading guilty to counts of resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

He has had name suppression since he was charged last year but counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner today said a permanent order was not sought.

Brazil was an unsuccessful candidate for the Green Party in the 2020 election, standing in the Dunedin electorate.

The defendant, who has been a prominent local figure in the anti-oil and gas movement, made headlines in April 2023 when he was shot in Roslyn – a crime that was never solved.

Brazil later moved to Ireland and courted controversy there too, accused of looting a shoe store during mass riots in Dublin in November 2023, according to overseas media.

Jack Brazil leaves the Dunedin District Court after an appearance in December last year. Photo: ODT

The court heard he was at a central Dunedin bar late on November 27 when he yelled at other patrons over comments he found offensive.

He was ushered out of the premises by a duty manager then threw one drink into the face of an off-duty employee, smashed another glass on the ground and spat at the manager.

The saliva landed on her leg, the court heard.

As the defendant walked towards the Octagon, police pursued.

Despite being told repeatedly he was under arrest, the man denied that was the case and ran off.

He was eventually caught and arrested in Moray Place.

Counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner, who described her client as “a motivated, intelligent man”, stressed the matter was at the “bottom end of the criminal spectrum”.

The court heard Brazil, who is currently studying law, had began undertaking stopping-violence counselling.

Ms Saunderson-Warner said the defendant’s actions on the night in question had been a reaction to a perceived injustice.

She also mentioned a history of trauma and a PTSD diagnosis.

“He’s not proud of the way he responded,” she said.

Community Magistrate Sarah Steele said references provided from Brazil’s supporters showed the crimes were out of character.

He had no history of violence and she believed it was unlikely he would come before the court again.

While there were no statements provided by the victim, Ms Steele acknowledged it would have been a “distressing incident”.

Brazil was sentenced to 40 hours’ community work and ordered to pay court costs of $152.

An application for a discharge without conviction, which had earlier been foreshadowed, was not pursued.