Kenmure fire prompts warning

A fire spread quickly near houses in the Dunedin suburb of Kenmure this afternoon, prompting a warning about dry conditions from a senior firefighter.

Senior Station Officer Mark Leonard, from the Dunedin station, said crews from the Lookout Point, Roslyn and Dunedin stations were called to the blaze in Hocken St, Kenmure about 2.20pm.

‘‘We sent one pump to see how fast it was spreading and we ended up with three appliances, police and ambulance at the scene.’’

The fire was about 150m in size and was spreading quickly.

Firefighters at the scene in Hocken St this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter

One person was moved after becoming heavily affected by the smoke, and the crews managed to get the fire under control.

‘‘It’s very, very dry at the moment and with the winds a burn is very easily able to get out of hand.’’

The warning comes as a large contingent of firefighters is tackling a large blaze in Christchurch's Port Hills, where residents have been evacuated and thousands of people are without power.

