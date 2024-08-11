Kenmure house extensively damaged in blaze

Photo: Supplied

A house in Kenmure, Dunedin, was damaged extensively in a fire last night.

The fire broke out before 8.45pm in Barr St and crews were sent from the Dunedin, St Kilda, Lookout Point and Roslyn stations.

Nobody was hurt and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was not well involved when firefighters arrived, but it had spread in the ceiling space.

Police were notified but did not need to attend.