Killer mowed down Dunedin father over $350 drug debt

Lance Moore has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Photo: ODT Files

A driver who mowed down a Dunedin father at a city lookout over a $350 drug debt has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a murder charge was dropped.

Lance Colin Robert Moore, 36, appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this afternoon, more than a year after the Unity Park incident which claimed the life of 28-year-old Sean Buis.

A summary of facts revealed that the defendant and victim were introduced by a mutual friend through ties to methamphetamine.

Moore and Buis had both been involved in the supply and use of the class-A drug in Dunedin.

By July 21 last year, it was alleged Buis owed money and drugs to several members of the city’s criminal community.

In one particular deal, he reportedly used $350 of meth, leaving his female friend indebted to Moore.

Unhappy with the situation, the woman threatened Buis with violence in a bid to recoup the cash or drugs.

She enlisted the help of a friend who agreed to lure the victim to Unity Park under the auspices of a drug deal.

The Eglinton Rd reserve was a popular location for people to sell and use drugs, the court documents said.

Buis went with an associate to the agreed spot.

Meanwhile, he was receiving calls from another man whom he allegedly owed money, along with threats of involving a gang member who had been to jail for shooting someone.

When Buis stopped communicating, the man followed through and informed his gang enforcer of the Unity Park trap.

Despite serving a nine-month driving ban, Moore borrowed a friend’s red Ford Falcon, intent on getting his money.

As he arrived on the scene he saw the victim being chased by the gang member but lost sight of them as they ran across the grass.

After hearing gunshots, he turned the Ford around and drove quickly uphill.

As Moore did so, Buis emerged from the darkness of the park.

“The defendant drove directly at the victim intending to knock him down so as to retrieve the money he believed was owed to him from the victim,” the Crown summary said.

When Buis reached the road, he tripped and was getting back to his feet when Moore hit him with the front left side of his car.

“The victim was low to the ground, which caused him to become pinned under the vehicle.”

Buis was dragged more than 4m, causing massive injuries: fractures to his jaw, spine, ribs, arm and leg, as well as lacerations to his lungs and kidney.

Later that evening, Moore returned the Ford and explained away the damage to its owner by saying he had “hit a dog”.

Nearly a month later, the defendant was interviewed by police and admitted being behind the wheel.

He claimed not to know Buis, said he was not involved in the supply of drugs and that he had only attended the scene because a woman said she needed help.

Moore remained in custody and will be sentenced in December.