Kiwi kids response to musical nature of Suzy's Wild Dunedin show

About 300 people filled the foyer of Toitu Otago Settlers Museum yesterday for the Kiwi Kids Wild Music concert, while the overflow who couldn’t fit inside watched on through the windows.
Cato was joined by a line-up of local Otago musicians, including Dunedin children’s singer and songwriter Rosalind Manowitz, known as Rainbow Rosalind, to celebrate nature through song and storytelling.
It was important to teach children about nature from a young age, and the best way for children to learn about it was through doing, she said.
And it seemed children were doing just that, jumping around the foyer and pretending to grow like trees.