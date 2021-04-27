Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Kiwi kids response to musical nature of Suzy's Wild Dunedin show

    By Molly Houseman
    Photos: Peter McIntosh.
    New Zealand children’s entertainer Suzy Cato drew quite the audience for her Wild Dunedin festival show.

    About 300 people filled the foyer of Toitu Otago Settlers Museum yesterday for the Kiwi Kids Wild Music concert, while the overflow who couldn’t fit inside watched on through the windows.

    Cato was joined by a line-up of local Otago musicians, including Dunedin children’s singer and songwriter Rosalind Manowitz, known as Rainbow Rosalind, to celebrate nature through song and storytelling.

    Wild Dunedin trustee Rachel Cooper said the festival has gone from "strength to strength" and she was pleased to see such a large crowd turn out for the hour and a-half concert.

    It was important to teach children about nature from a young age, and the best way for children to learn about it was through doing, she said.

    And it seemed children were doing just that, jumping around the foyer and pretending to grow like trees.

