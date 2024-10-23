Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Knife-wielding Dunedin woman arrested after threats

    By Laine Priestley
    A knife-wielding 55-year-old Dunedin woman was arrested in her driveway after allegedly making threats over the phone.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said police were called to a property on Lock St, St Clair, by a concerned resident about 6.45pm yesterday.

    The woman allegedly making the threats was arrested when officers spotted her walking down the property’s driveway with a knife.

    She was charged with possessing an offensive weapon and conducting a threatening act towards a person in a dwelling.

    She would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

