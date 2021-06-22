Lending a hand

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ms Curran was taking part in a meals on wheels delivery to help promote Volunteer Week and encourage others to lend a hand.
Volunteers were the glue that held our society together, she said, and it was immeasurably rewarding to help those in need.
Ms de Klerk said that, from Thursday to Saturday, Volunteer South would be hosting an expo in Meridian Mall showcasing more than 500 organisations seeking volunteers.
There was a wide range of opportunities to volunteer, from delivery positions to blacksmithing, she said.