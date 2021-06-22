Lending a hand

Tuesday, 22 June 2021

    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Ready to deliver hot meals to those in need around Dunedin for National Volunteer Week are former Dunedin South Labour MP Clare Curran (left) and Volunteer South Dunedin and Waitaki manager Leisa de Klerk.

    Ms Curran was taking part in a meals on wheels delivery to help promote Volunteer Week and encourage others to lend a hand.

    Volunteers were the glue that held our society together, she said, and it was immeasurably rewarding to help those in need.

    Ms de Klerk said that, from Thursday to Saturday, Volunteer South would be hosting an expo in Meridian Mall showcasing more than 500 organisations seeking volunteers.

    There was a wide range of opportunities to volunteer, from delivery positions to blacksmithing, she said. 

     

