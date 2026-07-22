In an unusual situation, high-paid actors are being sidelined in favour of average Joe and Jane Bloggs for a new production to be filmed in Otago. Regional Film Offices of New Zealand deputy chairman and Film Dunedin head Stefan Roesch is calling on members of the community who came to the set of East of Eden to watch the filming process last year. The Netflix limited series filmed several scenes in central Dunedin, where parts of Princes St, lower Stuart St and Queens Gardens were transformed into period-appropriate storefronts for the seven-part John Steinbeck adaptation. “Film Dunedin is looking for members of our community who came along to watch the filming of East of Eden, who would be happy to share their experience on camera. “We’re creating a series of short — around 30-seconds — videos, celebrating New Zealand’s film-friendly communities. “We’d love to hear why people came to watch, what the experience was like, and what excited them about having a major international production filming in Dunedin.” OTAGO IMAGES/OTAGO DAILY TIMESAward-winning British actress Florence Pugh strolls up Dunedin’s Princes St during the filming of East of Eden, in 2025. Photo: Gerard O’Brien The producers were keen to feature people from all walks of life, including children, he said. The finished videos would be published on YouTube and used to promote New Zealand as a world-class, film-friendly destination. “We’ll also be collaborating with other film offices around the country to create a larger piece showcasing the communities that welcomed East of Eden.” OTAGO IMAGES/OTAGO DAILY TIMESExtras hustle past the Distinction Hotel building in Dunedin’s Exchange, during the filming of East of Eden, in 2025. Photo: Gerard O’Brien The project was designed to get film production companies to invest more in coming to Otago and do more filming projects here, Mr Roesch said. “But the bigger part is to actually showcase to the world how film-friendly our communities are, compared to places like London or New York, where they get so much filming that there can be public backlash, because another road has been closed by production filming in their neighbourhood. “In New Zealand, we have the opposite — it’s a very positive attitude towards filming. “It’s really about honouring and celebrating those communities who, in some places, they’ve gone out of their way to enable film making. “And at the end of the day, some of them were literally having barbecues with a film team and they were part of the family, so to speak.” Mr Roesch urged interested people to contact him via the Dunedin City Council by 5pm on Monday. john.lewis@odt.co.nz