Emergency services have rushed to a fire which has ripped through a house in the Dunedin suburb of Caversham.

The fire in Thomson St started during strike action by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) staff, which meant volunteer brigades were sent to the blaze on Friday.

The house was engulfed in flames. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A neighbour said they called 111 after seeing the roof of the house on fire.

"We came down and we saw the roof was black and it was only a little bit of smoke, so we went closer and we realised the roof was on fire.

"Within the span of about 10 minutes, the fire started going through the house's windows, which burst.”

It took 15 minutes from their call for the first fire truck to arrive and they were unaware if people

lived in the house.

A Fenz spokesman said they received a call about the blaze at 12.40pm and volunteer crews from Brighton and Ravensbourne were sent to the scene.

Further resources from the Outram and Port Chalmers crews were also sent.

Once there, they discovered a home fully engulfed in flames.

An ambulance was called to the scene. Photo: Felicity Dear

After 1pm, further crews from Roslyn and Lookout Point went to the scene to assist.

Police and Hato Hone St John were also there as a precaution, he said.

New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) national secretary Wattie Watson said firefighters did not like to see this happen, but they had no option but to remain on strike.

"Crews were immediately deployed upon the end of the strike.”

The NZPFU and Fenz have not met for discussions since February this year, and Friday’s fire broke out during their 52nd strike since industrial action began in August 2025.

"The risk is increasing every day, whether we are on strike or not due to Fenz’s inability to have reliable working appliances, sufficient staff on station, or the necessary types of specialist appliances,” Ms Watson said.

Fenz deputy national commander Megan Stiffler said it took the first volunteer crew’s eight minutes to get to the scene — the Lookout Point fire station, staffed by professional firefighters, was approximately 1 minute away.

She said even though a large volunteer force was sent out, there was still volunteer coverage while the strike was underway.

"We have repeatedly warned the risk the New Zealand Professional Firefighters are placing the public in every time they strike.

"We continue to call on the NZPFU to call off these reckless strikes.”

She said the fire eas extinguished by 1.26pm.