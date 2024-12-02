Man assaulted, robbed ex-partner; found with weapons

Photo: RNZ

A Dunedin man who robbed his ex-partner is facing a raft of charges after police tracked him down and found a boot-load of weapons.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police coordinated an arrest of a man travelling on State Highway One on Saturday night after he assaulted and robbed an ex-partner.

The 59-year-old man was involved in an assault incident with a former partner in the Brockville area during which he stole her phone and car, and fled the scene. He travelled north along SH1 and police had reason to believe he would have weapons on him and within the vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted in Waikouaiti and police called in extra resources to the area.

He was stopped between Waikouaiti and Palmerston.

When searched, police located weapons, ammunition and a homemade firearm.

He was arrested and charged with robbery by assault, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, driving while disqualified and failure to comply with the conditions of a protection order.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz