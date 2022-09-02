Man busted using stolen card to buy cigarettes at Dunedin dairy

The Jumbo Dairy on North Rd. Photo: flickr / PhilBee NZ (social historian)

A man using a stolen eftpos card was caught trying to buy $100 of cigarettes after the owner of a Dunedin Dairy felt something was wrong with the transaction.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said the 26-year-old tried to purchase $100 worth of cigarettes from Jumbo Dairy in North Rd at 7pm on Thursday.

The owner felt the man was acting strange, as he had already made a purchase and then came back.

The owner called police and the man was found to be using a stolen card.

Const Turner said the incident was a reminder that if something does not seem right, then it often is not and the police should be called.