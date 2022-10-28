Man crashes new motorcycle twice in two days

A Dunedin man crashed twice in as many days after going for a ride on a brand new 750cc motorcycle.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance was sent to the first crash at Hayward Point Rd and assessed and treated one person at the scene about 12.40pm on Wednesday.

Another ambulance was sent to the same stretch of road about 1.15pm yesterday and took the rider to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said the 54-year-old man lost control on a gravel portion of the road and crashed into a grass bank on Wednesday.

Yesterday the man crashed into a wire fence, Sgt Lee said.

The motorcycle was a Royal Enfield, manufactured in 2022, which had been purchased on Wednesday, he said.

