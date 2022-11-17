Man found holding keys to crashed car refuses breath test

A 32-year-old with a history of driving while disqualified was found drunk and holding the keys to a damaged car blocking the road early this morning, Dunedin police say.

Constable Nick Turner said the man was found in Hillside Rd about 3am.

He was holding the keys to a vehicle that was about 50m away, blocking the entrance to Edwin St, in Caversham.

The vehicle had suffered damage to its front left-hand side, Const Turner said.

The man underwent excess breath alcohol procedures.

However, he was uncooperative and will now appear in court to face charges of refusing to give a blood sample and driving while disqualified for the third or subsequent time, Const Turner said.

