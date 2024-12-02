Man gets lost as sealion spooks walkers

An aggressive sealion caused a group of late-night walkers to scatter. Photo: Getty Images

A territorial sealion spooked a group of late-night Dunedin beach-goers and caused a man to become lost.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police received a report of a man who was missing near Victory Beach on the Otago Peninsula near 10.40pm, after an aggressive sealion caused a group of beach-goers to run and separate.

The beach-goers were on a moonlit stroll along a track near the beach, when they came across a sealion and her pup.

Everyone scattered, and a married couple made it back to their vehicle. However, after waiting a while, a member of their party had not emerged from the track.

The couple drove to an area with cell service and called the police at about 11.05pm, Snr Sgt Bond said.

While police were on their way, the man found his way back and police were stood down.

There were no injuries or any sealion attacks reported, Snr Sgt Bond said.

