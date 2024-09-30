Man in hospital after heater falls off wall

An elderly man was taken to hospital today after getting caught under a heater that fell off a wall.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident, at a Russell St property, just before midday.

One ambulance and an operations manager responded, and the man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, the spokesperson said.

Two fire appliances and a multiple firefighters were seen in the street.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) station officer at the scene said a heater had fallen off an inside wall on to an elderly man, who needed assistance getting out.

A Fenz spokesman said crews responded from Willowbank and Dunedin.

The man was no longer trapped once they arrived, but they assisted with "extricating" him to the ambulance.