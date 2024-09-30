Monday, 30 September 2024

Man in hospital after heater falls off wall

    By Tim Scott
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    An elderly man was taken to hospital today after getting caught under a heater that fell off a wall.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident, at a Russell St property, just before midday.

    One ambulance and an operations manager responded, and the man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, the spokesperson said.

    Two fire appliances and a multiple firefighters were seen in the street.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) station officer at the scene said a heater had fallen off an inside wall on to an elderly man, who needed assistance getting out.

    A Fenz spokesman said crews responded from Willowbank and Dunedin.

    The man was no longer trapped once they arrived, but they assisted with "extricating" him to the ambulance.

     

     

    Advertisement