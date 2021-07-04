Matariki marked at museum

The crowd watches as an animation is projected on to the facade of Otago Museum at its dawn ceremony for Matariki this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

An early start was no barrier to Dunedin residents as Otago Museum held its first dawn ceremony of Matariki this morning.

Rugged up to brave temperatures of 2degC, a crowd of about 200 people watched an animation projected on to the facade of the museum at 7am, followed by a karakia and whakamaumahara (memorial speech) in the museum reserve.

The whakamaumahara included an opportunity for the gathering to remember loved ones who have passed in the past 12 months.

The assembly then moved indoors for speeches and a shared breakfast in the foyer of the museum.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said as Matariki was a time of remembrance, he had been reflecting on the work and legacy of former Mayor Dave Cull.

He mentioned both his work in strengthening relationships between the Dunedin City Council and manawhenua, and also advocacy work on the national level to remove barriers to Maori representation in local politics.

Museum director and astronomer Dr Ian Griffin said it was particularly pleasing to mark a holiday with an intrinsic tie to astronomy, and said museum staff had done an excellent job of organising the event in only two weeks.