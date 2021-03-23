Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Maze brings twists of fortune

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Wal's Plant and Fun Land is hedging its bets on a puzzling new attraction.

    Wal’s Plant and Fun Land groundskeeper Colin Dee in the new maze. Photos Stephen Jaquiery.
    Wal’s Plant and Fun Land groundskeeper Colin Dee in the new maze. Photos Stephen Jaquiery.
    After four years growing a hedge maze, the Mosgiel business is set to open it as part of its annual Easter celebrations.

    Sales and marketing manager Michelle Lightfoot said its new hedge maze was family-friendly, challenging and great for groups.

    The 50sq m maze has passages wide enough for wheelchairs and features two escape doors for those who need to leave for any reason.

    Mrs Lightfoot said Wal’s Plant and Fun Land owner Clive Wallis based the Mosgiel design on a hedge maze he visited at Leeds Castle, in England.

    She said Mr Wallis explored the maze and got lost, which was exactly what he was looking for in a maze.

    Groundskeeper Colin Dee said the biggest challenge in creating the maze was initially drawing it out.

    A view from above.
    A view from above.
    The 5000 shrubs used in the maze were all grown on site and were the same species, myrtus luma, which was chosen for its tough, hardy nature.

    The maze is 2m high and will be trimmed twice a year.

    Despite working on the project for years, Mr Dee said he could not say what made a good maze.

    "I’ve never actually been in one myself."

    Mrs Lightfoot said this year’s Easter celebrations at Wal’s would be kept simple, due to the possibility, however slight, of a change in Covid-19 alert levels.

    wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter