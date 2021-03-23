Maze brings twists of fortune

Wal's Plant and Fun Land is hedging its bets on a puzzling new attraction.

Wal’s Plant and Fun Land groundskeeper Colin Dee in the new maze. Photos Stephen Jaquiery.

After four years growing a hedge maze, the Mosgiel business is set to open it as part of its annual Easter celebrations.

Sales and marketing manager Michelle Lightfoot said its new hedge maze was family-friendly, challenging and great for groups.

The 50sq m maze has passages wide enough for wheelchairs and features two escape doors for those who need to leave for any reason.

Mrs Lightfoot said Wal’s Plant and Fun Land owner Clive Wallis based the Mosgiel design on a hedge maze he visited at Leeds Castle, in England.

She said Mr Wallis explored the maze and got lost, which was exactly what he was looking for in a maze.

Groundskeeper Colin Dee said the biggest challenge in creating the maze was initially drawing it out.

A view from above.

The 5000 shrubs used in the maze were all grown on site and were the same species, myrtus luma, which was chosen for its tough, hardy nature.

The maze is 2m high and will be trimmed twice a year.

Despite working on the project for years, Mr Dee said he could not say what made a good maze.

"I’ve never actually been in one myself."

Mrs Lightfoot said this year’s Easter celebrations at Wal’s would be kept simple, due to the possibility, however slight, of a change in Covid-19 alert levels.

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz