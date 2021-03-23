Maze brings twists of fortune

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sales and marketing manager Michelle Lightfoot said its new hedge maze was family-friendly, challenging and great for groups.
The 50sq m maze has passages wide enough for wheelchairs and features two escape doors for those who need to leave for any reason.
Mrs Lightfoot said Wal’s Plant and Fun Land owner Clive Wallis based the Mosgiel design on a hedge maze he visited at Leeds Castle, in England.
She said Mr Wallis explored the maze and got lost, which was exactly what he was looking for in a maze.
Groundskeeper Colin Dee said the biggest challenge in creating the maze was initially drawing it out.
The maze is 2m high and will be trimmed twice a year.
Despite working on the project for years, Mr Dee said he could not say what made a good maze.
"I’ve never actually been in one myself."
Mrs Lightfoot said this year’s Easter celebrations at Wal’s would be kept simple, due to the possibility, however slight, of a change in Covid-19 alert levels.