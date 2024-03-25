Missing Dunedin man found safe and well

Jon Ellison has been found safe and well.

A man missing in Dunedin for almost two weeks has been found safe and well.

Jon Ellison, 44, was last seen in Dalmore on Tuesday, March 12.

Police knew Mr Ellison left his home in his car, which was found near Chingford Park last Monday.

A major search involving police, his family and Land search and rescue (LandSAR) was undertaken in North Dunedin and north of the city.

Police issued a statement this evening saying Mr Ellison had been found safe and well.

They wanted to thank everyone who provided information and offered their help throughout the search.