PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Grant’s Braes School pupils Alex Thurston (9, left) and Johnny La Hood (9) show off their model of the Harbour Basin, created with green infrastructure and urban growth in mind, at the Otago Polytechnic Student Hub in Dunedin yesterday.

The project was a part of the Dunedin 2040 Project, hosted by the Otakou STEAM cluster in partnership with the Dunedin City Council’s strategic planning team, during which school pupils develop a model or prototype for a solution to six key challenges that are of importance to the future urbanisation of Dunedin.

Pupils from years 0 to 8 from 60 classrooms across nine Dunedin schools took part.

The public exhibition displayed more than 40 projects that were developed over the past two school terms.