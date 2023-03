Firefighters were called to a car fire in Mosgiel this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Mosgiel station was called to reports of the blaze in McDonald St, Mosgiel about 12.40pm today.

When firefighters arrived, the fire, located in the car’s engine bay, had already been extinguished.

Crews were assisting at the scene, the spokesman said.

