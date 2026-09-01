The Dunedin City Council has approved the removal of two protected English oak trees (left, centre), near East Taieri Presbyterian Church on the outskirts of Mosgiel. A third, unprotected tree (right), is also expected to be removed.

The church applied to remove the trees after they were damaged during severe winds in October last year.

An arborist’s report prepared for the council found the trees were not in terminal decline but did pose significant safety risk.

Work required to address the storm damage was unlikely to make the trees structurally sound in the long-term and would reduce their overall value such that they would no longer meet the criteria for protection, the arborist said.

He recommended the trees be removed and the church be encouraged to plant a row of English oak in their place.

The resource consent application was approved last month and was publicly notified — no submissions were received.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz