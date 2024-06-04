Motorcyclist facing dangerous driving charge

A motorcyclist is facing a dangerous driving charge after a pursuit had to be abandoned, Dunedin police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers on patrol saw a motorbike turn left from South Rd and accelerate heavily as it passed Lookout Point about 6.50pm yesterday.

Police attempted to catch up with the man but he was too fast and was weaving through traffic dangerously, so the pursuit was abandoned, he said.

However, police got the 43-year-old’s address from his licence plate and spoke to him there.

He was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court for dangerous driving.

