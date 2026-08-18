Behind-the-scenes negotiations are underway with a mystery buyer to save Dunedin’s beloved University Book Shop from closure. But staff at the independent bookstore have been left in limbo about the chance of keeping their jobs while a possible sale is up in the air. The Otago Daily Times understands the majority of staff, about 10, have already been given termination notices. Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) president Daniel Leamy confirmed a sale of the University Book Shop (UBS) was on the cards. “We are currently in talks with a potential buyer and hope to be able to share more in the next couple of days,” Mr Leamy said. A source said they understood the negotiations were at a “pivotal” stage. The ODT understands staff were told their last day at the bookstore was September 11, but they might be able to keep their current employment conditions if a sale did go ahead. It is also understood two staff have been offered roles at the relocated store. It was announced last month the bookstore would be relocating from Great King St to a smaller “student-focused on-campus store” in Cumberland St. The move sparked about 100 people, including UBS staff, to attend a public meeting where a working group was formed to liaise with the University of Otago, the Dunedin City Council, local MPs and appropriate government ministers about the situation. OUSA declined to comment about job losses or say who the potential buyer was. tim.scott@odt.co.nz