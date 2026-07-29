A global clinical trial recruitment company is calling for Dunedin residents with coeliac disease to participate in a new drug trial aimed at reducing or preventing immune reactions to gluten. Coeliac disease is a hereditary, lifelong condition where eating gluten products containing wheat, barley or rye damages the small intestine. This immune response flattens the tiny villi in the small intestine that absorb nutrients, and causes diarrhoea, constipation, gas, fatigue, belly pain, bloating, weight loss and joint pain. Even with careful dietary management and eliminating gluten, many people continue to experience persistent symptoms which significantly affect their quality of life. Evrima Technologies, based in Australia, is looking for up to 100,000 participants from around New Zealand, including Dunedin, for its new phase 2 trial, which aims to evaluate an investigational medicine designed to reduce or prevent immune reactions to gluten in people living with coeliac disease. Participants must be aged 18-75 years old, and must have been medically diagnosed with coeliac disease with persisting symptoms. Coeliac New Zealand general manager Natalie Macaulay said the medicine was designed to stop the immune cells from reacting to gluten by blocking the specific genetic pathway that triggered the harmful immune response. “International research indicates there could be up to 100,000 people in New Zealand with coeliac disease, and of those, 30,000 are likely to be children under the age of 18. “However, a large proportion of those are unaware they have the condition. “Living with coeliac disease can be extremely challenging and we welcome new research and studies that may offer relief to coeliacs and future generations.” Evrima Technologies founder and chief executive Charlotte Bradshaw said clinical research contributed to development of better treatment plans. “Clinical trials are at the heart of medical innovation. “Many people don’t realise they may be eligible to take part in research that could help improve future treatment options. “Getting involved can have a lasting impact on future health outcomes.” The trial — sponsored by Japanese pharmaceutical company Chugai Pharmaceuticals — is being conducted at research facilities in Auckland, Pukekohe, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. It will run for about 54 weeks, with regular study visits and medical monitoring. john.lewis@odt.co.nz