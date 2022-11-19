Northbound traffic only at hospital

Traffic will change direction in Great King St outside Dunedin Hospital so ambulances can continue to access the emergency department.

It will be open only to northbound traffic from Monday.

Dunedin City Council general manager infrastructure and development Simon Drew said the street’s temporary one-way-traffic flow had been southbound, from Frederick St, since June.

Because upgrade work was progressing, there would not be enough

room for ambulances to access the emergency department by travelling north along Great King St from Hanover St while another lane of traffic went south, Mr Drew

said.

The direction of traffic was being reversed so ambulances could maintain easy access from Hanover St.

Traffic entry from Frederick St remained closed until early next year, when the block was expected to reopen fully. New footpaths, paving and streetscaping would follow once pipe replacement work had been completed, Mr Drew said.

