Not loving it: Failed McDonald's mission ends in arrest

A Dunedin man was not loving it when his alcohol-fuelled trip to McDonald's came with a side of justice.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to George St at 8.20pm yesterday after an allegedly intoxicated man parked his car on the footpath outside McDonald's.

The 32-year-old entered the restaurant and tried to place an order, but failed and left.

He was later located in Moray Pl at a liquor store and arrested owing to his bail conditions to not consume alcohol.

While being arrested he allegedly assaulted the officer by spitting in their face while being put in the patrol car.

At Dunedin central station he provided a blood sample, and police are awaiting results.

He was due to appear in court this morning on charges of resisting arrest and assaulting police.

Meanwhile, at 1.45am on Sunday, police spotted a car travelling along Moray Pl without any lights on.

Police stopped the vehicle and tested the 20-year-old woman driver, who recorded a breath alcohol level of 1063mcg, more than four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

Her licence was suspended for 28 days and she is due in court at a later date.

At 11pm on Saturday, police received complaints about a vehicle that hit the median barrier while travelling southbound on Dunedin's southern motorway.

The 20-year-old male driver was stopped south of the city on the Allanton-Waihola Highway (SH1) where he told officers he was on his way to Gore.

He was tested and recorded a breath alcohol level of 831mcg.

His licence was suspended and he is due in court at a later date.