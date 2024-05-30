Octagon vigil to remember Enere

Trinity Catholic College year 12 pupil Enere McLaren-Taana’s school ID photo from this year. Photo: Supplied

A vigil in memory of Dunedin boy Enere McLaren-Taana will be held in the Octagon tomorrow afternoon.

The vigil's opening will be conducted by mana whenua followed by Enere’s family, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and other kaikōrero (speakers), the Dunedin City Council said.

The gathering was in response to community calls following the death of the 16-year-old Trinity Catholic College pupil in a stabbing at the Dunedin bus hub a week ago, the council said.

It will be held from 3.30pm-5pm and all were welcome.

Flowers and tributes at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Photo: Peter McIntosh

"Manaakitanga (hospitality) will be provided and flowers or messages of support for Enere’s whānau will be gratefully received," the council said.

Enere's death has prompted an outpouring of grief as city grapples with the tragedy and issues of safety at the bus hub.

His funeral will be held at First Church on Tuesday but will be a “private farewell” because of the venue’s limited capacity.