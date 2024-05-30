Octagon vigil to remember Enere

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The vigil's opening will be conducted by mana whenua followed by Enere’s family, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and other kaikōrero (speakers), the Dunedin City Council said.
The gathering was in response to community calls following the death of the 16-year-old Trinity Catholic College pupil in a stabbing at the Dunedin bus hub a week ago, the council said.
It will be held from 3.30pm-5pm and all were welcome.
Enere's death has prompted an outpouring of grief as city grapples with the tragedy and issues of safety at the bus hub.
His funeral will be held at First Church on Tuesday but will be a “private farewell” because of the venue’s limited capacity.