Old pavers being given away for use in community projects

Isaac Construction communications adviser Ged Casey (left) and Dunedin City Council central city plan project director Dr Glen Hazelton hold up old pavers from George St which are being given away. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The old pavers from Dunedin’s main street are getting a second chance at life.

The Dunedin City Council is giving away nearly 115,000 pavers that are being replaced as part of the George St upgrade.

Council central city plan project director Dr Glen Hazelton said they were keen to see the pavers re-used in community projects.

The council has a page on its website where people could make a submission on how they intended to re-use the pavers, he said.

Successful recipients would need to be willing to pick up at least one pallet of pavers.

Dr Hazelton said the council had kept some for any repair work needed around the city and would be using some for other projects.

He said submissions had already been flowing in from residents keen on recycling the bits of footpath.

Malcam Charitable Trust partnerships and contracts manager Leisa de Klerk saw the free pavers and applied right away.

"One of the things I was really keen to use them for was to develop a community pantry," Ms Klerk said.

She said her organisation would be able to use them for fundraisers in which children could then paint their own paver, and make raised garden beds and planters.

"We’re really keen to identify those sustainable opportunities that are provided by the city and build them into something that gives back."

Applications to receive pavers close on October 23.

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz