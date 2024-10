One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing on to the rocks at Macandrew Bay this afternoon.

Dunedin police responded to the one vehicle crash around 11.50am, a spokesman said.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The road was partially blocked while emergency services attended the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance transported the person to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz