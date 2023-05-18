One seriously hurt in Three Mile Hill crash

A person has been seriously injured after a three-car crash between Dunedin and Mosgiel.

A police spokesman said officers responded to a three car crash on Three Mile Hill Rd, between Silverstream Valley Rd and Halfway Bush Rd, about 4.15pm today.

Two people were moderately injured and one person was seriously injured, the spokesman said.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash this afternoon. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Drivers should expect delays while the scene was cleared.

Tow trucks had been called for, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Roslyn and Willowbank stations assisted at the scene.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz