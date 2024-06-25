One taken to hospital after Dunedin fire

One person was transported to hospital after a building fire in Dunedin today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Dunedin and St Kilda were called to Portsmouth Dr at 11.05am after reports of a commercial building fire.

Photo: Craig Baxter

When they arrived, the fire was out, however the building, Pacific Auto Parts, was full of smoke, the spokesman said.

Crews were at the scene clearing smoke from the building until about 12pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz