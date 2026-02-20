Benedict Ong with tape over his mouth earlier this week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A controversial Dunedin city councillor has had privileges revoked over his behaviour and was then escorted out of a meeting with tape over his mouth.

Cr Benedict Ong had been on notice about his conduct — Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker then acted yesterday by barring him from some meetings and stripping from him his role as deputy lead of the technology portfolio.

Unusual scenes occurred about 10am yesterday, around the time she gave him a letter spelling out the situation.

Cr Ong said he was escorted out of the meeting by Crs John Chambers, Doug Hall, Mickey Treadwell and Andrew Simms.

The mayor’s instruction to that effect was "highly unnecessary, as I left the meeting room gladly on my own accord and without debate, being able to enjoy the most special weather in our most special city", he said.

Cr Hall said the 10am meeting was with MPs to discuss issues around Dunedin.

"In a surprising turn, Cr Benedict Ong entered the room with his mouth taped shut," Cr Hall said.

"Mayor Sophie Barker presented him with a letter. Cr Ong accepted the letter, placed it back on the table, took a photo, and was then asked to leave.

"At Mayor Barker’s request, a few of us ensured he exited the building."

In her letter, Ms Barker said Cr Ong had been extremely disrespectful to her this week and had refused to remove disparaging comments online about chief executive Sandy Graham.

The week’s behaviour had included "talking over me, and walking out while I was speaking to you and asking you again to remove the comments that you made".

Ms Barker said Cr Ong had also returned a letter unopened with a disrespectful comment "that you ‘believe in conserving paper"’.

Withdrawal of privileges included attendance at informal meetings, such as those with MPs, council partners and Friday afternoon tea drop-ins for councillors.

"I am withdrawing informal meeting privileges and the portfolio role until such time as I am convinced of your commitment to adhere to the code of conduct," Ms Barker said.

She would reconsider his privileges once he had removed online posts mentioning the chief executive, apologised in writing to Ms Graham and apologised in writing to herself.

Ms Barker told the Otago Daily Times Cr Ong had been wasting her time and she was fed up.

Cr Simms said Cr Ong’s behaviour was becoming a grave concern.

"Everyone’s had enough, to be honest," he said. "It’s getting worse.

"Cr Ong is now a serious impediment to the council — both reputationally and operationally. I’m concerned for his welfare."

Ms Graham changed Cr Ong’s access to the Civic Centre this week and said she needed to put temporary measures in place to ensure a safe work space for staff.

Cr Ong disputed this and he posted on social media a video of himself with duct tape over his mouth.

His conduct is also being investigated by a barrister after an email he sent this month about a staff member.

Cr Ong earlier in the term complained about the conduct of Cr Chambers, but this was dismissed as being without substance.

Cr Ong said he would not resign.

Ms Barker said she would request the council remove Cr Ong as its representative on the Otago Settlers Association and the Toitū Otago Settlers Museum Board.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz