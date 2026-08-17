Cr Benedict Ong has submitted a bid to buy and refurbish Dunedin’s Fortune Theatre into ‘The Benedict Centre’. The plan would cost about $8 million, much of which he would personally fund, he says in a proposal he submitted to the Dunedin City Council by Monday’s 4pm deadline, to restore and reuse the 1870 historic place category 1-listed building. He sent his proposal to media last night. He would fund the project to restore the building to create ‘‘a small number of carefully restored and highly flexible spaces‘‘ that would ‘‘support multiple artistic, environmentally sustainable, educational, medical wellness and commercial streams reflecting our City while protecting the architectural character of the building’’ to the tune of up to $2 million of his own money, his proposal said. “Based on my current estimates, I have a current net estate value of between a minimum range of $10m to above $20m range. “I expect I will have capacity to be a major figure of both public service and philanthropy to my hometown of Dunedin city over the course of my anticipated and expected long lifetime of numerous decades ahead.” He estimated it would cost $3.8m to restore the building to a tenantable space. The rest would come from “an innovative combination of debt financing and strategic partners that will bring broader economic contributions, international networks and expertise to our wider Dunedin city.” The concept would combine ‘‘an intimate artistic and cultural venue salon, eight luxury suites, an executive education salon, a premium dining room and bar, health and wellness consulting rooms, and a concierge-led programme of curated Dunedin and Otago experiences‘‘ called ‘‘the Benedict Concierge’’. OTAGO IMAGES/OTAGO DAILY TIMESThe Fortune Theatre, at 231 Stuart St, Dunedin. Photo: Peter McIntosh Essential building works included making the property dry, structurally sound, safe, compliant and operational, while preserving significant heritage fabric. Once that was completed, a few carefully restored and highly flexible spaces would be created to support multiple artistic, environmentally sustainable, educational, medical wellness and commercial streams, Cr Ong said. “The building would operate as a single heritage house with a multi-faceted approach. “The proposal is positioned around added-value, rather than large volume and will complement the most special characteristics and historic large institutions of our city. “Benedict Centre will be intended as a destination for Dunedinites and Kiwis, and to attract leisure travellers, visiting academics and medical specialists, executive education groups, board and leadership retreats, cultural visitors and wellness guests. “My approach to 231 Stuart St, Dunedin, recognises that this is not a conventional refurbishment project. “In the same way that I am a one-of-a-kind, most unconventional public servant and politician serving our Dunedin City most innovatively and artistically.” He indicated the project could be completed within a 12-18 month timeframe. john.lewis@odt.co.nz