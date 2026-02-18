Benedict Ong. Photo: supplied Ask not what Benedict Ong can do for you — ask what you can do for Benedict Ong. The Dunedin city councillor has taken the unusual step of advertising for a personal assistant to assist governance efforts. Cr Ong said his working hours were already stretched to "every moment" in his endeavour to serve the community. "Employing a dedicated community member will assist me in stretching what I can do for our community further," he said. A job listing for the part-time role appeared on employment website Indeed early this month. It indicated the job would include a "broad scope" — from general administrative support to "research and facilitations for community member initiatives". The expected hours are 25 per week for a three- to six-month period. Cr Ong said the pay would be "above living wage and commensurate with a similar role in the private sector". The position was employed directly by Cr Ong in his "personal individual capacity for his personal private office solely". "This is a renewable role and enables flexibility for the successful applicant as well as opportunity for potentially more than one dedicated community member to support me in a very unique role and to have valuable work experience." Cr Ong did not say how many people had applied when asked, although he was "very grateful" to them. He said he hoped to appoint someone to the role soon.