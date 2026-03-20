Benedict Ong. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery Controversial Dunedin city councillor Benedict Ong has been told commentary from him on social media is defamatory and he should remove it. Dunedin City Council acting chief executive Scott MacLean said allegations by him were "totally rejected, defamatory and should be removed". "Please take immediate steps to do so," he said in an email to Cr Ong on Thursday. Cr Ong responded by putting the email on his Facebook page. The post in question also remained on his page yesterday. An independent investigator found Cr Ong in serious breach of the council’s code of conduct after an email he sent last month about a council staff member. Next week, councillors are to consider barrister Steph Dyhrberg’s report about the matter. If they agree with her findings, they might then impose sanctions, such as inviting Cr Ong to consider resigning or asking him to apologise. Cr Ong has said he will not resign. His post on Facebook was about the code of conduct case, including coverage by RNZ. His account in some ways differed from what was laid out in the investigator’s report. The Otago Daily Times asked Cr Ong what evidence he had to support one of his key claims. He did not provide any. Ms Dyhrberg found Cr Ong's behaviour posed a serious risk to the reputation and integrity of the council, as well as to Cr Ong.