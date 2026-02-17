Benedict Ong. Photos: supplied A controversial Dunedin councillor is under restrictions in the council building over concerns he has been "accosting staff". Cr Benedict Ong revealed chief executive Sandy Graham has taken measures to provide a "safe work space" for Dunedin City Council staff, after reports of inappropriate behaviour. Cr Ong told the Otago Daily Times it was another attempt to level false allegations against him. Ms Graham denied this and said she had obligations to workplace health and safety . In a Facebook post on Monday night, Cr Ong shared part of an email sent to him by Ms Graham 90 minutes earlier. In it, she explains his access to the Civic Centre has been restricted to the councillor lounge and ground floor. Access to other levels required an appointment and Cr Ong needed to be escorted within the building. "A concern has been raised with me about instances of you floor walking/accosting staff in staff areas where councillors had specifically been advised this was not appropriate," Ms Graham said. Cr Ong is also the subject of an investigation following a conduct complaint lodged by Ms Graham, relating to criticism of a staff member. Ms Graham said she had received independent investigator Steph Dyhrberg’s preliminary assessment of the matter and "her preliminary findings are such that I need to put temporary measures in place to ensure a safe work space for staff". The measures would remain in place until a health and safety assessment was complete — it would be reviewed in line with the assessment. Sandy Graham. Cr Ong said his access card was never authorised for staff levels of the Civic Centre. "I categorically deny Ms Graham’s accusations that I accosted staff. Instead she continues to accost me," he said. "This is a continued pattern of false and slanderous allegations made against me because I steadfastly seek to serve and deliver my economic initiatives and community services urgently for our community." Asked about calls by some online for his resignation, Cr Ong said it was an ongoing attempt by a few to "force" his removal from elected office. Ms Graham said Cr Ong’s claims were not correct. The code of conduct required councillors to observe any protocols put in place by the chief executive, who also had legal obligations to ensure workplace health and safety, she said. Councillors received clear guidance on health and safety, and their own roles and responsibilities during induction. An update on staff area access was given to councillors earlier this month. "The measures now in place for Councillor Ong are temporary while the assessment is carried out, and until such time as the separate but parallel Code of Conduct investigation is complete." She said she was not in a position to release the preliminary assessment and the investigator’s final report would be considered by council once received — the timeline was still being confirmed but it would not be this month. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz