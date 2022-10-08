ORC preliminary results

Saturday, 8 October 2022

    The progress result for the Otago Regional Council elections have been announced.

    Dunstan Regional Constituency (3 vacancies)

    KELLIHER, Gary 8,959

    LAWS, Michael 8,601

    FORBES, Alexa 8,553

     

    LEPPER, Tony 8,552

    BARKER, Mike 5,511

    INFORMAL 91 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,170

     

    Molyneux Regional Constituency (2 vacancies)

    MCCALL, Lloyd 7,375 WILSON,

    Kate 6,003 HOPE (NEE KNOWLER)

     

    Carmen Felicity 5,718

    INFORMAL 115 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,752

     

    Dunedin Regional Constituency (6 vacancies) Votes Received

    ROBERTSON, Gretchen 15,564

    NOONE, Andrew 13,780

    SCOTT, Bryan Independent 13,541

    WEIR, Elliot 10,842

    MEPHAM, Tim 9,987

    SOMERVILLE, Alan Green Ötepoti 9,477

     

    ANDERSON, Richard 8,775

    BUDD, Malcolm 8,150

    SOUTHWORTH, Bill Labour 7,706

    DAVIES, Ross Climate - Buses - Water - Air 7,581

    LYELL, Geoff Independent 6,836

    COCKLE, James Independent 5,494

    KIORE, Mathew 5,398

    PITA, Watson 4,440

    SHULZITSKI, Jenn (Slime) Slime the Nitrate Monster 2,764

    INFORMAL 307 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 3,532

     

