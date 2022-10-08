ORC preliminary results

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The progress result for the Otago Regional Council elections have been announced.
Dunstan Regional Constituency (3 vacancies)
KELLIHER, Gary 8,959
LAWS, Michael 8,601
FORBES, Alexa 8,553
LEPPER, Tony 8,552
BARKER, Mike 5,511
INFORMAL 91 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,170
Molyneux Regional Constituency (2 vacancies)
MCCALL, Lloyd 7,375 WILSON,
Kate 6,003 HOPE (NEE KNOWLER)
Carmen Felicity 5,718
INFORMAL 115 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,752
Dunedin Regional Constituency (6 vacancies) Votes Received
ROBERTSON, Gretchen 15,564
NOONE, Andrew 13,780
SCOTT, Bryan Independent 13,541
WEIR, Elliot 10,842
MEPHAM, Tim 9,987
SOMERVILLE, Alan Green Ötepoti 9,477
ANDERSON, Richard 8,775
BUDD, Malcolm 8,150
SOUTHWORTH, Bill Labour 7,706
DAVIES, Ross Climate - Buses - Water - Air 7,581
LYELL, Geoff Independent 6,836
COCKLE, James Independent 5,494
KIORE, Mathew 5,398
PITA, Watson 4,440
SHULZITSKI, Jenn (Slime) Slime the Nitrate Monster 2,764
INFORMAL 307 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 3,532