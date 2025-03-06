Otago Peninsula focus in search for missing woman

Dunedin police searching for a woman missing for almost a week believe she may have travelled to Otago Peninsula.

Penelope, 65, was last seen wearing a dark coloured hat, green top, tan pants and jandals.

She did not board her flight back to Taupo on Saturday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police today issued a fresh appeal for sightings of Penelope and released a CCTV image of her "just prior to her arrival in the Sandfly Bay area" on the peninsula on Saturday.

Penelope was last seen in central Dunedin last Friday. Photo: supplied

"Our enquiries indicate she may have travelled to the Otago Peninsula area, and police are searching with our partner agencies in the area.

"Police and Penelope's family have concerns for her wellbeing and would like her to return home safely."

People who have seen the woman, or have any information on her whereabouts, were asked to contact police on 105 and reference file number 250304/9428.

- APL