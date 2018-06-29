Otago Uni buildings evacuated over suspected gas leak

Multiple buildings at the University of Otago have been evacuated after reports of a "very strong" smell of gas.

The buildings, near the intersection between St David St and Cumberland St, were evacuated after 11.30am this morning and firefighters, some wearing breathing apparatus, and police remain on the scene.

Construction workers, staff and students had left the buildings after the evacuation.

A senior firefighter called to the suspected leak said there was a "very strong" smell which had now dissipated.

Multiple buildings at the University of Otago have been evacuated after reports of a "very strong" smell of gas. Photo: George Block

People in the buildings described the smell as "very intense".