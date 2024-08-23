Palmerston fire victim had drugs in system

The scene of a fire in Palmerston where Glen Alan Newell died. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The victim of a fatal house fire in Palmerston had methamphetamine, cannabis and alcohol in his system, a coroner has found.

Glen Alan Newell, 53, was found dead, crouched on his knees, in his home on July 18, 2022.

Emergency services arrived and tried to resuscitate Mr Newell, but they were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination detected methamphetamine, Quetiapine (an antipsychotic medication) and evidence of past cannabis use.

Mr Newell also had 214mg of alcohol in his blood - the legal limit for a driver is 50mg.

A pathologist found he had died from smoke inhalation and burns, and Coroner Andrew Schirnack agreed.

The inquiry found that on the night of his death, Mr Newell chatted and drank beer with his neighbour.

The neighbour thought Mr Newell was in good spirits and gave him a bottle of homebrew whisky before he left.

Later that evening, a neighbour called emergency services about a fire at Mr Newell’s house.

Fenz concluded that Mr Newell left a pan of hot oil unattended, which ignited.

It seemed he had attempted to put the fire out with water or alcohol and Fenz said that would have provoked a large flame and caused smoke.

Fenz found the fire was accidental and Mr Newell had a functioning smoke alarm installed.

Police noted a smashed window near the cooking area, and that Mr Newell had a cut left wrist and right fingers.

“Following this, they surmise, he moved away from the heat, collapsing on the other side of the room where he was found by emergency services,” the decision said.

Medical records revealed Mr Newell had significant health challenges including asthma, a heart defect, and major depressive disorder

He was a heavy drinker, with a history of presenting at emergency departments expressing an intention to self-harm.

The coroner was satisfied there were no suspicious or untoward circumstances surrounding Mr Newell’s death.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz