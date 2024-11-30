Parade celebrates traffic safety

Dunedin's first Orange Day Parade since 2020 attracted hundreds of pupils from 20 schools.

The parade to celebrate school traffic safety team members drew pupils from across the city and Mosgiel yesterday to walk to the Octagon via George St wearing orange.

The parade is usually held annually, but has not been held in four years because of Covid-19 restrictions and the George St upgrade.

In the Octagon, deputy mayor Cherry Lucas congratulated the pupils for their efforts during the year.

"You are volunteers who sometimes have to stand outside in the cold and the rain and maybe the snow.

School pupils cheer as their names are called out at the Orange Day parade. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"I know a lot of you have to carry heavy signs out from school. It’s a really big important responsibility, so well done."

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin police, said school road patrol members, comprising pupils and adult helpers, were invaluable.

"Today is all about you guys and thanking you for the time and effort that you’ve put in to keep everyone safe.

"We know this because there’s been no accidents, no crashes, no injuries."

Following the parade, the children were treated to a swim and barbecue lunch at MoanaPool.

