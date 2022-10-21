Pedestrian fatally hit by car a 74-year-old woman

An elderly woman who died in hospital after being struck by a car in Dunedin yesterday may have walked out in front of the vehicle, police say.

Emergency services were called to Carroll St after reports of person being hit by a car about 2.30pm yesterday.

The woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital in critical condition and died yesterday evening.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said early indications were that the 74-year-old woman had "just walked into the path of the oncoming vehicle", a blue Volkswagen Golf.

A witness yesterday said they heard a "loud bang" when the woman was hit by the car, near the intersection with Maitland St.

One ambulance and a rapid response unit attended.

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Linda Robertson

Following the incident, the driver of the Golf was being comforted on the side of the road. The car's windscreen was damaged.

Police cordoned off the road and an officer at the scene said the serious crash unit had been called.