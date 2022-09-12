Petrolheads in heaven at Autospectacular

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
More than 100 people were lined up outside the Edgar Centre at 11am, eager to get their eyes on a history of transport at the Dunedin Autospectacular car show, with a display on motor engineering outside to give them a taste of what was inside.
The all-day event had feature displays of cars from different eras, including 100 years of Alvis Car and Engineering Company, 80 years of Jeep, 60 years of Triumph TR4, 90 years of Triumph Motor Company, and a selection of pre-1985 Japanese cars.
Shane and Angela Foster brought their grandchildren, Thomas (8) and Poppy (5) to the event so they could see the different cars on display.
"I’m having a great time, this is cool," Thomas said.
Poppy said she liked the "orange" car and was excited to keep looking with her grandparents.
He said the motor of the vehicle had originally been part of a World War 1 bomber.
"Its absolutely beautiful, and certainly very, very impressive," Mr Wood said.
He said he was excited for the event to finally go ahead, as Covid had put a damper on things over the last couple of years.
"It’s just great to see this stuff out for the public to see, I don’t think they would be able to see it otherwise."
She was looking forward to seeing an array of fashion in the afternoon’s pageant.
The judges of the event were 2022 Miss Pin-Up New Zealand Picture Perfect category winner Kaye Clyne, of Christchurch, overall 2022 Miss Pin-Up NZ winner Jasmine Aitken — aka Miss Jazzylicious — of Ashburton, and Burlesque Dunedin artist Jersey Rhein.