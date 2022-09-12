Petrolheads in heaven at Autospectacular

A 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB caught the eye of a group of men on Saturday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Car enthusiasts rolled into Dunedin on Saturday for an Autospectacular event showcasing a range of vehicles owned by local motorheads.

More than 100 people were lined up outside the Edgar Centre at 11am, eager to get their eyes on a history of transport at the Dunedin Autospectacular car show, with a display on motor engineering outside to give them a taste of what was inside.

The all-day event had feature displays of cars from different eras, including 100 years of Alvis Car and Engineering Company, 80 years of Jeep, 60 years of Triumph TR4, 90 years of Triumph Motor Company, and a selection of pre-1985 Japanese cars.

Shane and Angela Foster brought their grandchildren, Thomas (8) and Poppy (5) to the event so they could see the different cars on display.

Budding car enthusiasts Thomas Foster and sister Poppy set their gaze on a shiny 1973 De Tomaso Pantera GTS while on a family outing to the Autospectacular.

Looking into the hood of a "Lotus Chrome Orange" 1973 De Tomaso Pantera GTS — an Italian super-car with American muscle-car power owned by Dunedin family, Gary, Cara and Connor McNeill — the children were excited by its sparkling engine.

"I’m having a great time, this is cool," Thomas said.

Poppy said she liked the "orange" car and was excited to keep looking with her grandparents.

Autospectacular event official Trevor Wood inspects a 1922 Delage Hispano Suiza on Saturday.

Autospectacular event official Trevor Wood was admiring a dark blue 1922 Delage Hispano Suiza.

He said the motor of the vehicle had originally been part of a World War 1 bomber.

"Its absolutely beautiful, and certainly very, very impressive," Mr Wood said.

He said he was excited for the event to finally go ahead, as Covid had put a damper on things over the last couple of years.

"It’s just great to see this stuff out for the public to see, I don’t think they would be able to see it otherwise."

MC for the Dunedin Darlin’s pin-up competition, Kitty Kaos, stands in front of a bright yellow hot-rod at the Autospectacular car show in Dunedin on Saturday.

MC for the afternoon’s Dunedin Darlin’s pin-up competition, Kitty Kaos, had travelled from Christchurch just to be at the event, and was a keen car enthusiast herself.

She was looking forward to seeing an array of fashion in the afternoon’s pageant.

The judges of the event were 2022 Miss Pin-Up New Zealand Picture Perfect category winner Kaye Clyne, of Christchurch, overall 2022 Miss Pin-Up NZ winner Jasmine Aitken — aka Miss Jazzylicious — of Ashburton, and Burlesque Dunedin artist Jersey Rhein.

