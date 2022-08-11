Police called after rocks thrown from overbridge

Police were called and a driver was left with a dented roof after reports were received of rocks being thrown from a Dunedin overbridge onto the Southern Motorway.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of teenagers throwing "large rocks" from Old Brighton Rd in Fairfield about 3.15pm.

The person who called police about the incident told police they saw the rocks being thrown from above the road and drove on, calling police after they had passed the overbridge, the police spokeswoman said.

Police attended the incident, which was coded as a case of wilful endangerment, at about 3.20pm.

Officers searched for the people who were throwing the rocks, but were unable to locate them. One car roof was dented in the incident, the police spokeswoman said.

