Police called to crash after car strikes street light

    A car was severely damaged and a Dunedin street covered in debris after the vehicle struck a street light early today.

    Police said they were called to the single-car crash in Princes St at 6.14am.

    Police at the scene of the single-car crash in Princes St this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    The crash occurred near Fable Dunedin across from the intersection with Water St.

    Police had no details on whether anyone was injured.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Willowbank and Dunedin stations both attended.

    All occupants were out if the vehicle and seen to by ambulance, he said.

    Police at the scene of the single-car crash in Princes St this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
