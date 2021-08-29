Police called to crash after car strikes street light

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A car was severely damaged and a Dunedin street covered in debris after the vehicle struck a street light early today.
Police said they were called to the single-car crash in Princes St at 6.14am.
The crash occurred near Fable Dunedin across from the intersection with Water St.
Police had no details on whether anyone was injured.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Willowbank and Dunedin stations both attended.
All occupants were out if the vehicle and seen to by ambulance, he said.