Police called to crash after car strikes street light

A car was severely damaged and a Dunedin street covered in debris after the vehicle struck a street light early today.

Police said they were called to the single-car crash in Princes St at 6.14am.

Police at the scene of the single-car crash in Princes St this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The crash occurred near Fable Dunedin across from the intersection with Water St.

Police had no details on whether anyone was injured.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Willowbank and Dunedin stations both attended.

All occupants were out if the vehicle and seen to by ambulance, he said.